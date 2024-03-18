10,250 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

