10,329 Shares in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI) Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGQI stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48.

