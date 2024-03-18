1,139 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,096,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $315.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

