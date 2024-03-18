1,797 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 362.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $15,447,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $1,375,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,052.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,165. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $235.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

