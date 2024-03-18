1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

1stdibs.Com Trading Down 2.5 %

DIBS opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $234.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.02. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $26,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,361.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

