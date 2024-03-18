1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.
1stdibs.Com Trading Down 2.5 %
DIBS opened at $5.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $234.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.02. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 1stdibs.Com news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $26,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,361.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com
About 1stdibs.Com
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
