2,100 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

