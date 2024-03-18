2,466 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in MSA Safety by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 4.4% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSA opened at $183.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $122.57 and a one year high of $188.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

