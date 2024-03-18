2,632 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

