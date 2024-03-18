2,974 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 70,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $110.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.