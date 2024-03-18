2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

2U Price Performance

2U stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 2U by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 2U by 93.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

