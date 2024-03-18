31,123 Shares in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Gladstone Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $510.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

About Gladstone Investment

(Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.