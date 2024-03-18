480,053 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 480,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,168,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

