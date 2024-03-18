55,405 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.