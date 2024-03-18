698 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,888,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,174,000 after buying an additional 1,092,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,377,000 after buying an additional 316,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,098,000 after buying an additional 463,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

