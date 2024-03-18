71,968 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,968 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Archrock Stock Up 0.2 %

Archrock stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.