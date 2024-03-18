908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Update

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

908 Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.92. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

In other news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,643.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 5,232 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $36,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,643.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Brown sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $67,214.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 877,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,006,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,346 shares of company stock worth $324,982 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 333,119 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

