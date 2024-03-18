AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $1,993,603.30 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAON Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AAON by 20.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.