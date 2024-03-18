AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

