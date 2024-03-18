Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 8,800,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

