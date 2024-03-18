Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Update

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 627.5 days.
Adevinta ASA Trading Up 0.5 %
ADEVF stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.
Adevinta ASA Company Profile
