Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Short Interest Update

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 627.5 days.

Adevinta ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

ADEVF stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

