ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Sells $2,527,470.00 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Steve Elms sold 407,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $2,527,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,208,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,846.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Elms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of ADMA Biologics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,099,878.08.

ADMA stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

