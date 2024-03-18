Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,090.0 days.
Adyen Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,557.00 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $660.00 and a 12-month high of $1,886.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,127.57.
Adyen Company Profile
