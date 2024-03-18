Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.3 days.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.76.
About Aecon Group
