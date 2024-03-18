Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 783,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.3 days.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

