Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $63.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE:AEM opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,199,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 155,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

