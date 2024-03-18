Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Short Interest Update

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $270.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of API. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agora by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 510,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 105,240 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities.

