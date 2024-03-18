Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $65.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.61.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Insider Activity at Agree Realty
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agree Realty Price Performance
ADC stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Further Reading
