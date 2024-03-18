Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $65.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.44 per share, with a total value of $811,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at $23,799,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 65,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,277 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.