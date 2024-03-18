AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.

AIB Group Price Performance

AIBRF stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

