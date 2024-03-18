AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Update

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.3 days.
AIB Group Price Performance
AIBRF stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.
About AIB Group
