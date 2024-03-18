AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) versus Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Head to Head Comparison

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and Tenaya Therapeutics

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.80, suggesting a potential upside of 217.91%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -10,764.25% -67.33% -59.60% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -62.76% -54.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Tenaya Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $193,000.00 83.51 -$19.44 million ($0.43) -0.77 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($1.88) -2.64

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaya Therapeutics. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat human papilloma viruses, and genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has agreements with Amarex Clinical Research LLC; Pharmaceutics International Inc.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

