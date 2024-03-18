Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Aimia Stock Performance
Shares of AIMFF stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Aimia has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.84.
Aimia Company Profile
