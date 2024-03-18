Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in February

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Aimia Stock Performance

Shares of AIMFF stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Aimia has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

