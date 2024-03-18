Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Up 8.1% in February

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,181 shares of company stock valued at $7,671,763 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

