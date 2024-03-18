Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 14th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ACI opened at $20.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

