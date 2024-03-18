Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALIT

Alight Price Performance

Alight stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,831,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,947,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 1,767.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after buying an additional 4,730,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.