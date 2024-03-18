Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 756,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $206,832. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $4.99 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

