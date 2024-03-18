Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Short Interest Update

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Allient Stock Up 3.3 %

ALNT opened at $32.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNT has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Allient

In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allient news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of Allient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,382 shares of company stock worth $1,026,946 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allient during the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,725,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

