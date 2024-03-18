Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Allot Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

