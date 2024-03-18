AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Short Interest Update

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,830 shares of company stock valued at $69,465 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 315.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALVR. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALVR

AlloVir Stock Up 7.2 %

AlloVir stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.85.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.