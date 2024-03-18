Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of ALLY opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,675,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after acquiring an additional 795,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,615 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $4,336,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $724,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

