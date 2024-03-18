ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Update

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,828,100 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 4,072,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,140.5 days.

ALPEK Price Performance

Shares of ALPEK stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. ALPEK has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is the main raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET); and recycled PET for beverage bottles, food containers, consumer good packaging, new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet applications; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

