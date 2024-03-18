ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Update

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,828,100 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 4,072,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,140.5 days.
ALPEK Price Performance
Shares of ALPEK stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. ALPEK has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.
About ALPEK
