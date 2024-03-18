Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $36.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $39.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALPN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

