Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 438,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 334.8 days.

Alsea Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Alsea stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Alsea has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

Get Alsea alerts:

About Alsea

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.