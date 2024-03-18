Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 227,677 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Altimmune Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $529.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.08.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

