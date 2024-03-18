Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.