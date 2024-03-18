Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.87 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

