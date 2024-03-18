American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $17.43 Average PT from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.