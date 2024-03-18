American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXL. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $771.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

