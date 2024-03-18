American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 27,373 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.53% of Murphy Oil worth $36,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 569,458 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,447.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,644 over the last 90 days. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

