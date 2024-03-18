American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,080 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Eagle Materials worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $249.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $197.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.