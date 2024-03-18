American Century Companies Inc. Has $36.45 Million Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Callon Petroleum worth $36,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Callon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
