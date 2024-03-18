American Century Companies Inc. Has $40.52 Million Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Eventbrite worth $40,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $10,452,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,780,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after buying an additional 1,203,077 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth $10,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 900,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EB stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.50. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Report on EB

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.