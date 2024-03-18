American Century Companies Inc. Has $41.49 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 104.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.68% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $41,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 198,235 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $199.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.94 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

